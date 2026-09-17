Crackdown on Cuban Nickel: US Sanctions Target Elite Enrichment
The United States has imposed sanctions on 11 Cuban entities tied to nickel reserves and military ventures, targeting enrichment of the elite. This move affects state-run and military enterprises and is criticized by Cuba’s top diplomat, Bruno Rodriguez, for exacerbating economic woes amid severe shortages on the island.
The United States escalated pressure on Cuba by sanctioning 11 entities linked to nickel resources and military enterprises, accusing them of enriching the country's elite at the cost of ordinary citizens.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on four state-run companies associated with nickel reserves, along with four military enterprises involved in research and development, including weapons systems, in addition to three military officials. Cuba's chief diplomat, Bruno Rodriguez, has condemned the sanctions, alleging they contribute to the humanitarian crisis on the island.
Amid ongoing political tensions, the US continues to identify Cuba as a national security threat, a claim Cuba has persistently refuted.
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