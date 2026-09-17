The United States escalated pressure on Cuba by sanctioning 11 entities linked to nickel resources and military enterprises, accusing them of enriching the country's elite at the cost of ordinary citizens.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on four state-run companies associated with nickel reserves, along with four military enterprises involved in research and development, including weapons systems, in addition to three military officials. Cuba's chief diplomat, Bruno Rodriguez, has condemned the sanctions, alleging they contribute to the humanitarian crisis on the island.

Amid ongoing political tensions, the US continues to identify Cuba as a national security threat, a claim Cuba has persistently refuted.