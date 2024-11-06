Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Chhath Puja Celebration

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has announced a public holiday on Thursday in observance of 'Pratihar Shashthi' or 'Surya Shashthi' (Chhath Puja) across all government offices. This announcement comes as the four-day festival commenced on Tuesday, signaling a significant occasion dedicated to the Sun God in various Indian states and abroad.

According to a statement issued by Pradeep Tayal, Deputy Secretary of the General Administration Department, "The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Thursday, 7th November 2024, as a holiday on 'Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)." Furthermore, it was noted that an earlier designated restricted holiday for this festival, set by notification no. F.53/627/GAD/CN/2023/2212-2258 dated 19/10/2023, has now been annulled.

The festival, predominantly celebrated in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, sees devotees participating in rituals since early Tuesday morning at sacred ghats of the Yamuna and Ganga rivers. Beginning with 'Nahay-Khay' to purify and prepare on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, the festival includes 'Kharna,' followed by the pivotal Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with 'Usha Arghya' on Saptami Tithi, wrapping up on November 8.

