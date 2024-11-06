Left Menu

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Chhath Puja Celebration

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has announced a public holiday on November 7, 2024, in observance of Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God. The decision covers all Delhi government offices, marking a shift from an earlier restricted holiday status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:14 IST
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Chhath Puja Celebration
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has announced a public holiday on Thursday in observance of 'Pratihar Shashthi' or 'Surya Shashthi' (Chhath Puja) across all government offices. This announcement comes as the four-day festival commenced on Tuesday, signaling a significant occasion dedicated to the Sun God in various Indian states and abroad.

According to a statement issued by Pradeep Tayal, Deputy Secretary of the General Administration Department, "The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Thursday, 7th November 2024, as a holiday on 'Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)." Furthermore, it was noted that an earlier designated restricted holiday for this festival, set by notification no. F.53/627/GAD/CN/2023/2212-2258 dated 19/10/2023, has now been annulled.

The festival, predominantly celebrated in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, sees devotees participating in rituals since early Tuesday morning at sacred ghats of the Yamuna and Ganga rivers. Beginning with 'Nahay-Khay' to purify and prepare on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, the festival includes 'Kharna,' followed by the pivotal Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with 'Usha Arghya' on Saptami Tithi, wrapping up on November 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024