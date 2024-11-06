Left Menu

Grossi's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Iran and the Trump Administration

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi plans to visit Tehran soon, expecting to work cooperatively with the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite possible policy changes, Grossi anticipates maintaining effective collaboration with the Trump administration on nuclear matters.

Updated: 06-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:28 IST
Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, indicated plans for a potential visit to Tehran in the near future, signaling continued diplomatic engagement with Iran. Speaking at a nuclear energy event in Rome, Grossi mentioned that the specifics of the trip are yet to be finalized, but it is likely to happen soon.

When questioned about the implications of President Donald Trump's recent election victory for U.S.-Iran relations, Grossi acknowledged that new leadership often brings changes. He noted that interactions with Iran under the Trump administration might require some adjustments and different approaches.

Nevertheless, Grossi expressed confidence in his ability to work cooperatively with Trump's team, citing prior experience with the administration. He expects to maintain a productive relationship in navigating the complex landscape of nuclear diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

