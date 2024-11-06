Raabta-e-Awaam: A Beacon of Unity and Progress in Kashmir

The Save Youth Save Future Foundation recently orchestrated Raabta-e-Awaam, a significant event aimed at leveraging education and social innovation to foster peace, prosperity, and unity in Kashmir. Held at the Dak Bungalow in Baramulla, the event featured Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, as the Chief Guest.

Hosted by Anika Nazir, the program witnessed participation from high-profile dignitaries such as Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Biduri, IGP V.K. Birdi, DC Baramulla Minga Sherpa, DIG North Kashmir Maqsood ul Zaman, SSP Baramulla Mohammad Zaid, and the leadership of the Foundation including Chairman Wajahat Farooq Bhat and Zonal President Mudasir Ahmed Dar. The focus was on pivotal issues such as education, women's empowerment, and community-driven initiatives crucial for a resilient and peaceful Kashmir.

During the proceedings, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha engaged with local achievers, educators, civil society members, and student representatives, reiterating the administration's unwavering support for initiatives aimed at empowering the youth. In his keynote address, Sinha emphasized unity, resilience, and sustainable development, underscoring the government's dedication to Jammu and Kashmir's long-term progress. The event concluded with gratitude expressed by Foundation Chairman Wajahat Farooq Bhat, marking a significant commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir.

