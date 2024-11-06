Jacqueline Fernandez Fights Back in Money Laundering Case; High Court Hears Plea

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday delved into conclusive arguments regarding Jacqueline Fernandez's plea for dismissing a money laundering charge. Her legal team, led by senior advocate Siddharth Agrawal, contended there is no evidence suggesting she was aware of Sukesh Chandrasekar's criminal undertakings. The actress aims to nullify the money laundering case and associated charge sheet filed against her.

The court has calendared further hearings for November 13. Attorney Agrawal argued that Fernandez was unaware that the lavish gifts she received from Chandrasekar were funded by illicit activities. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleges that she should have known, given ample access to such information, but Agrawal refutes any knowledge on her part. Additionally, he spotlighted other celebrities who interacted with Chandrasekar but were exonerated by authorities, asserting their encounters were strictly business-related.

The High Court has further listed the case for upcoming hearings. This comes after Junior Counsel Zoheb Hossain of ED, participating virtually, was engaged in the legal proceedings. A notice was issued to ED on December 21, 2023, requiring a response. Fernandez is challenging the ECIR dated 08.08.2021 and the 2nd Supplementary Complaint of 17.08.2022 lodged by the ED along with all proceedings stemming from these actions.

