Left Menu

Trump's Energy Gamble: Fossil Fuels vs. Renewables

Donald Trump's potential return to the presidency seeks to prioritize fossil fuels over renewable energy. Despite challenges, his influence may be limited by existing pro-renewable policies. Analysts predict minimal impact on the renewable boom, as subsidies and mandates secure its momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:10 IST
Trump's Energy Gamble: Fossil Fuels vs. Renewables
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump's potential White House return heralds a shift in focus towards amplifying oil and gas production over battling climate change. Despite electoral victory, analysts suggest his impact on the ongoing U.S. renewable energy expansion may be minimal, restricted by entrenched pro-renewable policies and laws.

The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, offering significant subsidies for solar and wind projects, ensures a decade of support, garnering bipartisan state-level backing. This entrenched support mitigates potential reversals Trump's administration may pursue, such as executing executive orders or curbing agency budgets.

Experts anticipate limited disruption in renewable initiatives, notably offshore wind projects. Meanwhile, fossil fuel production is predicted to remain steady, spurred by global market dynamics rather than presidential directives, as demonstrated by consistent output through successive administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024