Trump's Energy Gamble: Fossil Fuels vs. Renewables
Donald Trump's potential return to the presidency seeks to prioritize fossil fuels over renewable energy. Despite challenges, his influence may be limited by existing pro-renewable policies. Analysts predict minimal impact on the renewable boom, as subsidies and mandates secure its momentum.
Donald Trump's potential White House return heralds a shift in focus towards amplifying oil and gas production over battling climate change. Despite electoral victory, analysts suggest his impact on the ongoing U.S. renewable energy expansion may be minimal, restricted by entrenched pro-renewable policies and laws.
The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, offering significant subsidies for solar and wind projects, ensures a decade of support, garnering bipartisan state-level backing. This entrenched support mitigates potential reversals Trump's administration may pursue, such as executing executive orders or curbing agency budgets.
Experts anticipate limited disruption in renewable initiatives, notably offshore wind projects. Meanwhile, fossil fuel production is predicted to remain steady, spurred by global market dynamics rather than presidential directives, as demonstrated by consistent output through successive administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adapting to Climate Change: The Future of Urban Development in the Western Balkans
India's First Green Corridor: Solar Park along Bundelkhand Expressway
Access to Climate Change Information Critical for Protecting Human Rights, UN Expert Says
Waaree Energies IPO: A Solar Surge in Share Market
Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems