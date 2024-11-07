Government Tightens Rules on Stubble Burning to Combat Delhi Pollution

The central government, on Thursday, amended rules related to the management of air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas, focusing on stubble burning penalties. The amendments aim to control pollution levels through revised environmental compensation rates.

According to the new rules, farmers with less than two acres must pay ₹5,000, those with two to five acres will pay ₹10,000, and those owning over five acres are liable for ₹30,000. This amendment seeks to create a fair penalty system while considering small landholders.

This move comes as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) surpasses 400. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized that stubble burning harms farmers' health and urged them to use government-provided subsidized machinery or sell the stubble for profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)