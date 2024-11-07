Left Menu

Government Tightens Rules on Stubble Burning to Combat Delhi Pollution

The government introduced stricter rules for environmental compensation on stubble burning in Delhi and NCR. Farmers will face fines based on land size, aiming to curb pollution as AQI exceeds 400. Haryana CM urges farmers to adopt alternative measures and leverage government subsidies for pollution control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government, on Thursday, amended rules related to the management of air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas, focusing on stubble burning penalties. The amendments aim to control pollution levels through revised environmental compensation rates.

According to the new rules, farmers with less than two acres must pay ₹5,000, those with two to five acres will pay ₹10,000, and those owning over five acres are liable for ₹30,000. This amendment seeks to create a fair penalty system while considering small landholders.

This move comes as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) surpasses 400. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized that stubble burning harms farmers' health and urged them to use government-provided subsidized machinery or sell the stubble for profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

