Pioneering Robotic Surgery at Kauvery Hospital Saves Spleen in Complex Pancreatectomy

Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani successfully performed a rare robotic-assisted spleen-preserving distal pancreatectomy on a 75-year-old man with a neuroendocrine tumor. Led by Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, the surgery was crucial due to the patient’s cardiac condition and previous cancer treatment. This advanced technique minimized risks and enhanced recovery.

Updated: 20-02-2025 14:48 IST
Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani Performs Rare Robotic-Assisted Spleen-Preserving Distal Pancreatectomy on 75-Year-Old Patient. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: In a groundbreaking medical feat, Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani executed a complex robotic-assisted spleen-preserving distal pancreatectomy on an elderly patient. The procedure, led by Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, was pivotal due to the patient's heart condition and past prostate cancer treatment, who was diagnosed with a slow-growing neuroendocrine tumor in the pancreas.

Employing state-of-the-art robotic technology, Dr. Sambandam meticulously navigated the delicate separation of the pancreas from blood vessels supplying the spleen, a challenge traditional methods struggle with. The minimally invasive approach facilitates quicker recovery times, underlining the superiority of robotic surgery in handling intricate medical cases.

The operation, notable for its complexity, exemplifies the advancements in robotic surgical techniques and their life-changing impact on patients. The patient experienced an uncomplicated recovery, being discharged within four days, reaffirming the procedure's success. Kauvery Hospital remains at the forefront of medical innovation, striving for excellence in patient care and surgical outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

