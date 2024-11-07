Left Menu

Global Markets Rise Amid Trump Presidency Speculation and Economic Jitters

Asia-Pacific equity markets rose on Thursday after a surge in U.S. shares, driven by Trump presidency implications and central bank policies. Market dynamics included U.S. Treasury yield climbs and currency fluctuations, with global investors looking towards the U.S. for growth prospects amidst political uncertainties in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:56 IST
Global Markets Rise Amid Trump Presidency Speculation and Economic Jitters
Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Asia-Pacific equity markets saw an upswing on Thursday, bolstered by a record rise in U.S. shares the previous night. Investors assessed potential impacts of a Donald Trump presidency while also keeping a close watch on policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.

U.S. stock futures suggested further gains after all major Wall Street indexes soared, anticipating a Republican sweep that could lead to significant fiscal spending. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields surged, reflecting risks of larger deficits, prompting a notable rise in the dollar.

In Europe, political developments influenced market sentiment. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner led to the collapse of Germany's ruling coalition, setting the stage for early elections. This political shake-up added pressure on the euro while boosting German and broader European market movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024