Uttarakhand Chief Minister Lauds Central Government's OROP Initiative

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed commendation for the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme implemented by the central government. He noted that around 1 lakh military personnel are benefiting from the initiative.

Dhami highlighted that more than 1.16 lakh servicemen from Military Land Uttarakhand are profiting from OROP. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, OROP represents the BJP government's dedication to the respect and service of India's military.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the OROP scheme's inception, emphasizing its significance. The scheme, established on November 7, 2015, provides equal pensions to armed forces members of the same rank and service length, regardless of retirement date, addressing a long-standing demand and honoring veterans' sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)