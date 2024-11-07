Uttarakhand Chief Minister Lauds Central Government's OROP Initiative
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praises One Rank One Pension scheme, highlighting its benefits to military personnel. OROP, implemented in 2015 under PM Modi's leadership, ensures equal pensions for armed forces of the same rank and service duration. Modi calls OROP a tribute to veterans' sacrifices.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed commendation for the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme implemented by the central government. He noted that around 1 lakh military personnel are benefiting from the initiative.
Dhami highlighted that more than 1.16 lakh servicemen from Military Land Uttarakhand are profiting from OROP. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, OROP represents the BJP government's dedication to the respect and service of India's military.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the OROP scheme's inception, emphasizing its significance. The scheme, established on November 7, 2015, provides equal pensions to armed forces members of the same rank and service length, regardless of retirement date, addressing a long-standing demand and honoring veterans' sacrifices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
This is the right time to join India's growth story: Prime Minister Modi at Asia Pacific Conference of German Business.
Prime Minister Modi Asserts India's Unwavering Stance on Border Security
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Advanced Penicillin-G Plant in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Modi Boosts Indian Healthcare with Landmark Projects
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Multi-Crore Projects in Ekta Nagar on National Unity Day