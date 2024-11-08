Rouble Maintains Steady Course Amid Dollar Fluctuations

The Russian rouble stabilized close to 98 per dollar on Friday, following a brief rise above the crucial 100-level triggered by Donald Trump's recent election win declaration. This movement brings attention to the dollar's potential global market impact.

As of 0857 GMT, LSEG data indicated a 0.2% rise in the rouble's value against the dollar, settling at 97.80. On Wednesday, the currency had marked its weakest point in over a year. The rouble showed a 1.4% increase against the yuan and a marginal 0.1% gain against the euro.

Western sanctions have halted dollar and euro trading at MOEX since June 12, making the yuan dominant in Russian foreign currency markets. Dollar and euro trades have moved to the OTC market, where price information is less transparent, with the central bank using these rates for setting the official exchange rate.

