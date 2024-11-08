IIT Guwahati Paves New Path in Healthcare Innovation for Northeast India
IIT Guwahati hosted a groundbreaking symposium focusing on healthcare innovation, bringing top doctors and scientists together to support the 'Make in India' initiative. The event underscores a key partnership aimed at fostering indigenous solutions, advancing regional healthcare, and reducing import dependence in the sector.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati spearheaded a transformative symposium on Friday, aimed at catalyzing healthcare innovation across Northeast India. Bringing esteemed doctors and scientists together, the event aligned with the 'Make in India' mission to explore sophisticated healthcare technologies.
Organized by the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, the symposium—backed by IIT Guwahati and the Government of Assam—marked a key step in advancing indigenous healthcare solutions. Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota, inaugurated the event, emphasizing the government's commitment to self-reliant healthcare innovation.
Ravi Kota highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "Bridging the medical and engineering domains, IIT Guwahati and the Assam Government are pioneering a unique model uniting academia, government, and healthcare professionals." The symposium set the stage for collaboration on a new AAHII campus, featuring a 400-bed super-specialty hospital and advanced facilities, showing Assam's leadership in homegrown medical technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Herbal Patents Granted to Traditional Knowledge Custodians in J&K and Gujarat: A Step Towards Sustainable Healthcare Solutions
Uproar Over Heritage Trees Spurs Assam Government to Rethink Flyover Plan
Assam Government Adjusts Flyover Project to Preserve Historic Trees
Assam Government Declares Public Holiday for Bypolls