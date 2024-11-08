Farewell Tribute: CJI Chandrachud's Legacy of Tackling Complex Legal Issues

At a farewell ceremony on Friday, Kapil Sibal, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, praised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for his handling of intricate legal matters, including Article 370, same-sex marriage, and electoral bonds, during his tenure.

CJI Chandrachud, who steps down on November 10, was lauded for his readiness to engage with complex issues that others had previously shied away from, with Sibal highlighting his clarity and commitment to justice.

The Chief Justice's tenure saw significant contributions to the legal field, building on his father's legacy, and was capped off with the inauguration of the National Judicial Museum, underscoring the role of the judiciary in safeguarding citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)