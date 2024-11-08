Left Menu

Farewell Tribute: CJI Chandrachud's Legacy of Tackling Complex Legal Issues

Kapil Sibal, the SCBA President, lauded CJI DY Chandrachud for addressing challenging legal issues during his tenure at a farewell event. Justice Chandrachud, instrumental in shaping the legal landscape, will be succeeded by Justice Sanjiv Khanna. His contributions include the inauguration of the National Judicial Museum in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:53 IST
Farewell Tribute: CJI Chandrachud's Legacy of Tackling Complex Legal Issues
SCBA President Kapil Sibal (Photo/Supreme Court Bar Association). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a farewell ceremony on Friday, Kapil Sibal, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, praised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for his handling of intricate legal matters, including Article 370, same-sex marriage, and electoral bonds, during his tenure.

CJI Chandrachud, who steps down on November 10, was lauded for his readiness to engage with complex issues that others had previously shied away from, with Sibal highlighting his clarity and commitment to justice.

The Chief Justice's tenure saw significant contributions to the legal field, building on his father's legacy, and was capped off with the inauguration of the National Judicial Museum, underscoring the role of the judiciary in safeguarding citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024