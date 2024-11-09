Left Menu

Hurricane Rafael Disrupts Gulf Energy Production

Hurricane Rafael has resulted in a significant shutdown of crude oil and natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Over 23% of oil and 10% of natural gas outputs were halted, affecting 408,830 barrels per day of oil and nearly 201 million cubic feet of natural gas.

Hurricane Rafael Disrupts Gulf Energy Production

Hurricane Rafael has caused major disruptions in energy production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, prompting a shutdown of more than 23% of crude oil output, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The severe weather conditions compelled energy producers to cut off 408,830 barrels per day of oil production, alongside halting nearly 201 million cubic feet of natural gas from the Gulf's waters, illustrating the storm's substantial impact on the region's energy sector.

The Bureau's announcement on Friday highlights the vulnerability of offshore energy infrastructure to severe weather conditions like Hurricane Rafael, with potential implications for energy markets and prices.

