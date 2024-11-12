J-K Leadership Calls for Vigilance Against Rising Terror Threats

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather announced on Monday that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed law enforcement to be on high alert to avert further terror incidents in the area. This directive comes amid escalating tensions due to a series of attacks across the Union Territory.

Speaker Rather highlighted Chief Minister Abdullah's commitment, stating, "Our Chief Minister has asked the law and order machinery to be alert and bring such incidents to a stop." Making a strong case for re-evaluating security measures, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary urged security forces to adopt decisive action plans in response to the uptick in terrorist activities.

Deputy CM Choudhary expressed sadness over the persistent violence, stressing, "The government will never tolerate this...We want peace in J-K." He referenced the sacrifices made by the National Conference, underlining their dedication to strengthening the country, J-K, and the Indian Constitution. He deemed the recent cycle of violence, including the tragic killings of two Village Defence Guards in Kishtwar, as unacceptable and called for substantial changes in security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)