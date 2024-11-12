Left Menu

Elephant Tragedies: Arrest in Balrampur and Calf Injury in Udanti-Sitanadi

In Chhattisgarh, a man was arrested for allegedly causing an elephant's death by electric shock after attempting to protect his crops. Separately, an elephant calf was injured in a suspected bomb explosion in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, prompting a significant response from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur, authorities have apprehended an individual linked to the death of an elephant due to electric shock, according to official reports. Nikhil Saxena, a Forest Department Ranger, explained the discovery of bamboo poles and pegs along with open GI wires at the scene.

The incident occurred when a herd of nine elephants from Balrampur's Wadrafnagar forest strayed into the Manikpur forest circle. Six of the elephants were near Murka village when one got separated and was fatally electrocuted by a wire trap set by the accused, who grows paddy and had installed these to safeguard his crops. Post-mortem results led to the arrest of a suspect from Murka village.

Next steps include registering a case under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, with seized materials as evidence. In a separate issue, an elephant calf sustained injuries from what is suspected to be a bomb blast in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. Varun Jain, Deputy Director, reported deploying a medical team and bomb squad to assess the situation, tracing a trail of blood and identifying injuries on a calf, indicating a possible encounter with a 'potash bomb.'

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

