Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Actor Siddique Amidst Rape Allegations

The Supreme Court has granted actor Siddique interim protection from arrest amid an ongoing rape case investigation. On Tuesday, Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma extended the relief until the next hearing date.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Siddique, informed the Supreme Court that investigators repeatedly questioned Siddique about a phone and laptop from 2016, which he no longer possesses. The Kerala Police confirmed his appearances when summoned but noted his lack of cooperation. Justice Sharma mentioned Siddique's claim of having replaced his old phone.

Rohatgi requested a postponement citing a throat ailment. Siddique had sought anticipatory bail in connection to the charges. Previously, Kerala Police issued a lookout notice suspecting his evasion following the Kerala High Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail plea. The Special Investigation Team is handling the case.

Siddique was charged on August 27 in Thiruvananthapuram under allegations of rape and criminal intimidation, as reported by a young actor, claims he denies. The incident follows the Malayalam film industry's fallout from a "Me Too" movement unveiling extensive sexual abuse claims.

In the aftermath, Siddique resigned from his post as general secretary of AMMA, prompting the entire 17-member executive committee to step down. Notable industry figures, including director Ranjith and actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Edavela Babu, have been implicated.

The allegations surfaced following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, detailing systemic mistreatment of women within the industry. The report, unveiled on August 19, alleges control by a small group of male producers, directors, and actors, deepening the industry's challenges.

