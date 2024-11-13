Left Menu

Lohum Appoints Arun Mittal as CEO to Lead Sustainable Battery Revolution

Lohum, a lithium-ion battery pack maker and recycling firm, has appointed Arun Mittal as the CEO of its India operations. Mittal's extensive experience in the energy sector enhances Lohum's strategy for sustainable battery solutions. He previously served as Managing Director and CEO at Exide Energy.

  • Country:
  • India

Lohum, a prominent lithium-ion battery pack manufacturer and recycling firm, has announced the appointment of Arun Mittal as its Chief Executive Officer for India. The announcement, made on Wednesday, marks Mittal's immediate transition into his new role.

Mittal joins Lohum from Exide Energy, where he held the positions of Managing Director and CEO. His extensive experience, particularly in energy and battery sectors, is expected to bolster Lohum's leadership in sustainable battery materials, according to a statement from the company.

Lohum's founder and CEO, Rajat Verma, praised Mittal's strategic vision and commitment to sustainability, emphasizing the alignment of his skill set with the company's goals of achieving zero waste and ensuring a responsible supply chain for critical minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

