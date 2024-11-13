India Strengthens Space Defence Capabilities with 'Antariksha Abhyas 2024'

The pioneering 'Antariksha Abhyas-2024' exercise, focusing on bolstering India's strategic space capabilities, concluded after three days. Organized by the Defence Space Agency, this first-of-its-kind event emphasized enhancing tri-services coordination for national security in space, as revealed by the Defence Ministry.

The exercise took place from November 11-13 and involved scenario-based activities that challenged participants to address threats to space assets. Key outcomes included developing operational preparedness strategies and advancing India's space doctrine.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted that space is a critical enabler for national defence. Participants engaged in focused discussions on emerging technologies and space awareness, gaining insights from experts on the future challenges and dynamics of military space operations.

