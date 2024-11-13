Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Diablo Canyon's Nuclear Management

Artificial intelligence tools are set to be used at California's Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to help manage its aging infrastructure. A deal with Atomic Canyon will integrate AI software to sift through decades of documents, aiding in operational efficiencies and ensuring adherence to licensing requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:29 IST
AI Revolutionizes Diablo Canyon's Nuclear Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, California's sole remaining nuclear power facility, Diablo Canyon, is set to employ artificial intelligence tools to adhere to new licensing mandates, securing its operations amidst decades-old infrastructure.

Atomic Canyon, a California-based startup, announced a partnership with Pacific Gas & Electric to implement an AI system named Neutron Enterprise at the Diablo Canyon plant. This collaboration marks a significant technological upgrade for the facility, helping to organize and analyze millions of historical documents, including procedures and microfiche records, to manage the plant's aging systems effectively.

The AI tool, developed in association with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, aims to streamline complex tasks such as document search and maintenance scheduling, promising enhanced efficiency in plant operations. With Diablo Canyon pivotal to California's carbon-reduction strategy, this innovation could well extend its operational lifespan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024