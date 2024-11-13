AI Revolutionizes Diablo Canyon's Nuclear Management

In a groundbreaking move, California's sole remaining nuclear power facility, Diablo Canyon, is set to employ artificial intelligence tools to adhere to new licensing mandates, securing its operations amidst decades-old infrastructure.

Atomic Canyon, a California-based startup, announced a partnership with Pacific Gas & Electric to implement an AI system named Neutron Enterprise at the Diablo Canyon plant. This collaboration marks a significant technological upgrade for the facility, helping to organize and analyze millions of historical documents, including procedures and microfiche records, to manage the plant's aging systems effectively.

The AI tool, developed in association with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, aims to streamline complex tasks such as document search and maintenance scheduling, promising enhanced efficiency in plant operations. With Diablo Canyon pivotal to California's carbon-reduction strategy, this innovation could well extend its operational lifespan.

