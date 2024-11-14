Left Menu

Harnessing Solar: A New Dawn for Australian Water Heating

Electric water heaters contribute significantly to household energy use in Australia. A trial reveals shifting heating from nighttime to daytime can leverage excess solar energy, cutting emissions by 15% and saving households money. This approach alleviates grid pressures and optimizes solar utilization.

Hot water systems are among the largest energy consumers in Australian homes, second only to air heating and cooling.

A major trial has demonstrated that changing water heating times from night to day not only reduces emissions but also capitalizes on solar energy outperforming night power.

Smart meters are key in this transition, allowing remote control of appliances and promise substantial savings for households as solar power use increases.

