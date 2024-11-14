Left Menu

India Commemorates Nehru's Legacy on Children's Day

India honors the legacy of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Children's Day. Tributes were paid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, highlighting Nehru's affection for children. Schools nationwide engage in various activities reflecting his enduring vision for India's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:10 IST
India Commemorates Nehru's Legacy on Children's Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, India marked the 135th birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, a day commemorated as Children's Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, recognizing Nehru's lasting impact on the nation and his special affinity for children.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and others in the party, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, paid their respects at Shanti Van in Delhi. Social media posts, particularly on X, were awash with tributes from various leaders, echoing the widespread admiration Nehru still commands.

Known affectionately as 'Chacha Nehru,' Nehru's ideals continue to shape India's approach to nurturing young minds. Instituted as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day after his passing in 1964, November 14 sees schools engage students in festivities and competitions, while official government events reflect his enduring vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024