India Commemorates Nehru's Legacy on Children's Day

On Thursday, India marked the 135th birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, a day commemorated as Children's Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, recognizing Nehru's lasting impact on the nation and his special affinity for children.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and others in the party, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, paid their respects at Shanti Van in Delhi. Social media posts, particularly on X, were awash with tributes from various leaders, echoing the widespread admiration Nehru still commands.

Known affectionately as 'Chacha Nehru,' Nehru's ideals continue to shape India's approach to nurturing young minds. Instituted as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day after his passing in 1964, November 14 sees schools engage students in festivities and competitions, while official government events reflect his enduring vision.

