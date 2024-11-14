India Commemorates Nehru's Legacy on Children's Day
India honors the legacy of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Children's Day. Tributes were paid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, highlighting Nehru's affection for children. Schools nationwide engage in various activities reflecting his enduring vision for India's youth.
On Thursday, India marked the 135th birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, a day commemorated as Children's Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, recognizing Nehru's lasting impact on the nation and his special affinity for children.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and others in the party, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, paid their respects at Shanti Van in Delhi. Social media posts, particularly on X, were awash with tributes from various leaders, echoing the widespread admiration Nehru still commands.
Known affectionately as 'Chacha Nehru,' Nehru's ideals continue to shape India's approach to nurturing young minds. Instituted as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day after his passing in 1964, November 14 sees schools engage students in festivities and competitions, while official government events reflect his enduring vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
