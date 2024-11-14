Left Menu

Market Movements Stir Amid Inflation and Dollar's Surge

Asian markets showed mixed results following Wall Street's tepid reaction to a US inflation report. The dollar gained strength, affecting global currencies and economies, especially in Asia. US stocks remained steady as investors anticipated another rate cut. Meanwhile, Rivian soared, and cryptocurrencies saw significant fluctuations.

Asian markets exhibited mixed performances on Thursday in response to a subdued Wall Street, following a U.S. report indicating increasing inflation levels for the previous month.

The dollar saw a slight rise, trading at 156 yen, showing market expectations of its strengthening with U.S. policy shifts under President-elect Donald Trump.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose marginally by 0.1%, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.5%. However, Chinese markets declined, with the Hang Seng dropping 0.9%.

