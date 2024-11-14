Market Movements Stir Amid Inflation and Dollar's Surge

Asian markets exhibited mixed performances on Thursday in response to a subdued Wall Street, following a U.S. report indicating increasing inflation levels for the previous month.

The dollar saw a slight rise, trading at 156 yen, showing market expectations of its strengthening with U.S. policy shifts under President-elect Donald Trump.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose marginally by 0.1%, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.5%. However, Chinese markets declined, with the Hang Seng dropping 0.9%.

