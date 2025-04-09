Navigating Tariffs: India's Strategic Trade Pact with Trump Administration

India is taking decisive steps to mitigate the effects of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs by pursuing a bilateral trade agreement with Washington. This was disclosed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who outlined India's strategic plans at the News 18 Rising Bharat Summit, emphasizing the country's proactive diplomacy in the face of global economic disruption.

As the first nation to reach a mutual understanding with Trump's administration, India aims to finalize a trade pact later this year. Jaishankar pointed out that Trump's enacted tariffs have already triggered significant trade disruptions and heightened fears of an impending recession. However, India remains cautiously optimistic, engaging constructively with the US to navigate this economic landscape.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, launched by then US President Joe Biden, and India's aspirations for free trade agreements with Europe and the UK are also part of New Delhi's broader trade strategy. India's ambitious goals and strategic negotiations highlight its determination to handle economic challenges through international partnerships.

