Left Menu

RBI's Strategic Rate Cut to Shield Economy Amid Global Turmoil

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced its benchmark repo rate to 6% for the second consecutive time, aiming to protect the economy from global shocks and boost domestic growth. Industry leaders welcome these measures, noting the positive impact on loans, inflation, and consumer sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:49 IST
RBI's Strategic Rate Cut to Shield Economy Amid Global Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a significant step to mitigate the impact of external economic pressures by lowering its benchmark repo rate for the second time in a row. This move is seen as a buffer against global economic disruptions, notably the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.

On Wednesday, the RBI announced a 25 basis point reduction in the key interest rate, bringing it down to 6%. This decision offers relief to home, auto, and corporate loan borrowers, marking a shift from a 'neutral' to an 'accommodative' monetary policy stance, a move industry bodies have applauded as timely and prudent.

Industry leaders, including CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and PHDCCI President Hemant Jain, highlighted the positive implications of this decision. They emphasized that the rate cut, along with recent fiscal policy adjustments, is expected to boost domestic economic growth, improve consumer sentiment, and help keep inflation within targeted limits despite global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025