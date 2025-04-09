RBI's Strategic Rate Cut to Shield Economy Amid Global Turmoil

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a significant step to mitigate the impact of external economic pressures by lowering its benchmark repo rate for the second time in a row. This move is seen as a buffer against global economic disruptions, notably the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.

On Wednesday, the RBI announced a 25 basis point reduction in the key interest rate, bringing it down to 6%. This decision offers relief to home, auto, and corporate loan borrowers, marking a shift from a 'neutral' to an 'accommodative' monetary policy stance, a move industry bodies have applauded as timely and prudent.

Industry leaders, including CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and PHDCCI President Hemant Jain, highlighted the positive implications of this decision. They emphasized that the rate cut, along with recent fiscal policy adjustments, is expected to boost domestic economic growth, improve consumer sentiment, and help keep inflation within targeted limits despite global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)