Serbia's Bold Bid for Nuclear Stake: Energy Diversification at the Core

Serbia aims to diversify its energy sources by proposing to acquire up to 10% ownership in Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant. President Vucic's offer remains unanswered by Hungary. Serbia, lacking nuclear facilities, is seeking alternatives to its coal-heavy and Russian gas-dependent energy mix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to diversify its energy portfolio, Serbia has proposed a financial investment for up to a 10% ownership stake in Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant. The announcement was made by President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday, who communicated the offer to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

During a briefing with Serbian reporters in Budapest, Vucic stated that the offer includes purchasing either a 5% or 10% stake at full market value. However, he noted that Hungary has not yet responded to the proposal.

Serbia, which currently lacks nuclear energy facilities due to a ban post-Chernobyl, aims to shift away from its heavy reliance on coal and Russian gas. Recent infrastructure developments like the interconnector to Bulgaria's gas network are part of this strategic diversification effort.

