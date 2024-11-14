Serbia's Bold Bid for Nuclear Stake: Energy Diversification at the Core

In a move to diversify its energy portfolio, Serbia has proposed a financial investment for up to a 10% ownership stake in Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant. The announcement was made by President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday, who communicated the offer to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

During a briefing with Serbian reporters in Budapest, Vucic stated that the offer includes purchasing either a 5% or 10% stake at full market value. However, he noted that Hungary has not yet responded to the proposal.

Serbia, which currently lacks nuclear energy facilities due to a ban post-Chernobyl, aims to shift away from its heavy reliance on coal and Russian gas. Recent infrastructure developments like the interconnector to Bulgaria's gas network are part of this strategic diversification effort.

