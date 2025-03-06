Hungary PM Orban calls for strengthening European nations' defence capabilities

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday, after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in France on Wednesday, that European nations' defence capabilities must be strengthened.

"My meetings in France confirmed that while we may disagree on the modalities of peace, we do agree that we must strengthen the defence capabilities of European nations, & these efforts should empower member states rather than Brussels bureaucrats," Orban said on X ahead of an EU leaders' meeting in Brussels.

