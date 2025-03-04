Orban & Macron: Prelude to EU Security Summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron to deliberate on the Ukraine situation ahead of a pivotal European Union leaders' summit scheduled for Thursday.

During a press conference, Orban noted a greater potential for cooperative progress on general EU security issues than on the Ukraine crisis at the upcoming summit.

In response to a journalist's inquiry, Orban confirmed having a phone conversation with ex-U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, covering a wide range of topics.

