Orban & Macron: Prelude to EU Security Summit
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Ukraine before a European Union leaders' summit. Orban aims to focus more on EU security cooperation than on Ukraine. He also confirmed a phone call with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron to deliberate on the Ukraine situation ahead of a pivotal European Union leaders' summit scheduled for Thursday.
During a press conference, Orban noted a greater potential for cooperative progress on general EU security issues than on the Ukraine crisis at the upcoming summit.
In response to a journalist's inquiry, Orban confirmed having a phone conversation with ex-U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, covering a wide range of topics.
