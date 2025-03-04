Left Menu

Orban & Macron: Prelude to EU Security Summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Ukraine before a European Union leaders' summit. Orban aims to focus more on EU security cooperation than on Ukraine. He also confirmed a phone call with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:59 IST
Orban & Macron: Prelude to EU Security Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron to deliberate on the Ukraine situation ahead of a pivotal European Union leaders' summit scheduled for Thursday.

During a press conference, Orban noted a greater potential for cooperative progress on general EU security issues than on the Ukraine crisis at the upcoming summit.

In response to a journalist's inquiry, Orban confirmed having a phone conversation with ex-U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, covering a wide range of topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025