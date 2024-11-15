Gujarat CM Champions Cultural Heritage at 'Bharat Cool' Inauguration

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Bharat Cool' festival at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad on Thursday, underscoring the importance of cultural heritage in shaping a dynamic future for India.

In a rousing address, CM Patel urged unity in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed nation by 2047, framing the current 'Amritkaal' as a period of duty. He emphasized that understanding and preserving cultural values are pivotal for youth empowerment and national progress.

The festival, organized by the Gujarat Media Club, serves as a platform for showcasing India's rich art, culture, and heritage. It aims to connect the young generation with traditional values, promoting cultural preservation as a collective endeavor, in line with the goal of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.'

