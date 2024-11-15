Left Menu

Indian Army Boosts Digital Literacy in Tinsukia's Rural Schools

The Indian Army's Spear Corps is transforming rural education by upgrading IT labs in Tinsukia, promoting digital literacy and bridging the digital divide. This initiative under Operation Sadbhavna aims to empower rural youth and foster skill development, contributing to inclusive growth and future employment opportunities.

15-11-2024
Army Upgrades IT Lab at Mamorani Prathmik Vidyalaya in Tinsukia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is making strides in digital literacy by upgrading the IT lab at Mamorani Prathmik Vidyalaya in Tinsukia District, according to an official statement. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in rural areas by equipping the school's lab with modern computers to facilitate access to quality digital education.

Under Operation Sadbhavna, the initiative seeks to enhance digital literacy among rural students, fostering skill development for future employment opportunities. The project is also aimed at promoting inclusive growth and empowerment. Students expressed their excitement upon seeing digital footprints in their village, which has long been affected by insurgency, while the school's principal extended heartfelt thanks to the Army for this generous contribution.

This effort is part of the Indian Army's ongoing civic action projects in Tinsukia District, focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Their continuous work underscores a commitment to promoting digital literacy and skill development in rural communities, the release stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

