Left Menu

Global Calls for Climate Finance Surge Ahead of G20 Summit

The U.N.'s climate chief urges G20 leaders to support global climate finance at their upcoming summit in Rio. As negotiators face challenges at the COP29 conference, business leaders echo the need for transformative policies to accelerate the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:35 IST
Global Calls for Climate Finance Surge Ahead of G20 Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations' climate chief has urged the leaders of the world's largest economies to demonstrate robust support for global climate finance during their forthcoming summit in Rio de Janeiro. The plea, delivered in a letter to G20 leaders by UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, seeks to influence ongoing negotiations at the COP29 conference in Baku, which are wrestling with strategies to scale up financial support for combating the impacts of global warming.

In his letter, Stiell emphasized the importance of the G20 summit producing definitive global signals that advocate for increased grants and loans, as well as debt relief. This move is vital to ensure that vulnerable countries are not hindered by the financial burdens that impede more significant climate action efforts.

Echoing Stiell's call, business leaders expressed concerns over the stagnation and lack of focus in Baku. They urged governments, especially the G20, to deliver policies that enable a rapid shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, thereby unlocking critical private sector investment. Nevertheless, the complexities of the finance negotiations remain unresolved, including determining the necessary financial targets and the responsible contributing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024