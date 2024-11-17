Chris Wright: Fossil Fuels Advocate to Lead Energy Department

In a significant appointment, President-elect Donald Trump announced Chris Wright as his choice to head the Department of Energy. Wright, the founder and CEO of Liberty Energy, is a vocal supporter of fossil fuel use and is expected to align with Trump's goals of maximizing oil and gas production.

Beyond production, Wright is likely to echo Trump's skepticism towards international climate change efforts. Known for dismissing climate change concerns as exaggerated, Wright has notably compared attempts to tackle global warming to Soviet-style communism, insisting that no energy transition is currently underway.

While lacking political experience, Wright brings a unique perspective to the role, with a history of advocating for increased fossil fuel production as a means to alleviate poverty. His unconventional methods, such as drinking fracking fluid on camera, have set him apart within the industry.

