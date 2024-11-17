Left Menu

Chris Wright: Fossil Fuels Advocate to Lead Energy Department

Chris Wright, an oil and gas industry executive, is Donald Trump's choice to head the Department of Energy. Known for his defense of fossil fuels, Wright is poised to enhance oil and gas production, opposing climate change activism. His tenure may impact energy approaches significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:53 IST
In a significant appointment, President-elect Donald Trump announced Chris Wright as his choice to head the Department of Energy. Wright, the founder and CEO of Liberty Energy, is a vocal supporter of fossil fuel use and is expected to align with Trump's goals of maximizing oil and gas production.

Beyond production, Wright is likely to echo Trump's skepticism towards international climate change efforts. Known for dismissing climate change concerns as exaggerated, Wright has notably compared attempts to tackle global warming to Soviet-style communism, insisting that no energy transition is currently underway.

While lacking political experience, Wright brings a unique perspective to the role, with a history of advocating for increased fossil fuel production as a means to alleviate poverty. His unconventional methods, such as drinking fracking fluid on camera, have set him apart within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

