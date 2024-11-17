Political Turmoil in Manipur: NPP Withdraws Support Amid Ongoing Crisis
The National People's Party has withdrawn its support from the BJP government in Manipur, citing failure in resolving the state's ongoing crisis. Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi's absence in Manipur. The political shift has sparked speculations about potential ripple effects within India's central government coalition dynamics.
- Country:
- India
The National People's Party (NPP) has pulled its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, accusing it of failing to resolve the state's worsening crisis. The withdrawal adds to the mounting political tension, as Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the strife-torn region.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the central government's stance, stressing that Modi's absence is particularly notable, given that Rahul Gandhi has already initiated efforts in Manipur. Kharge emphasized the suffering endured by the people, calling for justice against the backdrop of Modi's international engagements.
The political landscape could witness further shifts, with Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali suggesting this may be the beginning of wider realignments, potentially affecting the central government's stability with parties like JD(U) and TDP possibly reconsidering their support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal's Padyatra Stirs Political Tensions in Delhi
Main fight in the country is to protect Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.
Family Bonds Over Politicking: Rahul Gandhi's Heartfelt Address
UAE Steers Oil Summit Amid Political Tensions and Price Fluctuations
Delhi Prepares 1000 Chhath Ghats as Political Tensions Rise