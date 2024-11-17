Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Manipur: NPP Withdraws Support Amid Ongoing Crisis

The National People's Party has withdrawn its support from the BJP government in Manipur, citing failure in resolving the state's ongoing crisis. Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi's absence in Manipur. The political shift has sparked speculations about potential ripple effects within India's central government coalition dynamics.

The National People's Party (NPP) has pulled its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, accusing it of failing to resolve the state's worsening crisis. The withdrawal adds to the mounting political tension, as Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the strife-torn region.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the central government's stance, stressing that Modi's absence is particularly notable, given that Rahul Gandhi has already initiated efforts in Manipur. Kharge emphasized the suffering endured by the people, calling for justice against the backdrop of Modi's international engagements.

The political landscape could witness further shifts, with Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali suggesting this may be the beginning of wider realignments, potentially affecting the central government's stability with parties like JD(U) and TDP possibly reconsidering their support.

