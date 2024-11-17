Political Turmoil in Manipur: NPP Withdraws Support Amid Ongoing Crisis

The National People's Party (NPP) has pulled its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, accusing it of failing to resolve the state's worsening crisis. The withdrawal adds to the mounting political tension, as Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the strife-torn region.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the central government's stance, stressing that Modi's absence is particularly notable, given that Rahul Gandhi has already initiated efforts in Manipur. Kharge emphasized the suffering endured by the people, calling for justice against the backdrop of Modi's international engagements.

The political landscape could witness further shifts, with Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali suggesting this may be the beginning of wider realignments, potentially affecting the central government's stability with parties like JD(U) and TDP possibly reconsidering their support.

