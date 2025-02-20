Left Menu

PTI's Repeated Struggles for Public Rally Permission Amid Political Tensions

The PTI Punjab chapter is facing challenges in securing approval to hold political gatherings at Minar-i-Pakistan, due to government concerns over security amid ongoing events. Despite initial denials, the party continues its efforts, engaging in smaller scale political activities and encouraging dialogue with opposition factions.

  • Pakistan

The Punjab chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is once again seeking permission to conduct a political rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, following the conclusion of the Champions Trophy cricket matches, as reported by Dawn.

Previously, permission was denied due to security concerns associated with ongoing events like the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's Regional Conference in Lahore. Despite this, PTI continues to pursue their application, aiming for a peaceful assembly.

In the interim, the party has initiated smaller political events across various districts and is fostering communications with opposition parties, as directed by PTI founder Imran Khan. Legal challenges persist, with calls for open trials and independent investigations into alleged human rights violations.

