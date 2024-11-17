Migratory Birds Flock to Assam's Pobitora Sanctuary as Tourist Surge Begins

As temperatures drop, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has become a hotspot for migratory birds, drawing flocks from Europe and America. The early arrival this year amplifies the sanctuary's reputation as a haven for wildlife, particularly known for its one-horned rhinoceroses.

Forest Ranger Pranjal Baruah stated that the migratory birds started reaching Pobitora from late October, with more arrivals anticipated in December. Notably, birds hail from European countries and the Tibetan region. Officials have ramped up efforts to monitor the sanctuary and established anti-poaching camps.

The influx of birds also attracts tourists, with Pobitora recording approximately 4,000 visitors in the initial month of the tourist season, earning Rs 5 lakh in revenue. Elephant and jeep safaris have been organized to cater to the growing number of tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of these migrating visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)