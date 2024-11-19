Delhi's Air Apocalypse: The Capital's Ongoing Struggle with Pollution

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has condemned the central government's handling of Delhi's escalating air pollution crisis. Citing data, Tharoor described Delhi as the world's most polluted city, noting the capital's air quality makes it nearly uninhabitable from November to January.

Tharoor expressed his dismay over the government's inaction despite years of watching the pollution levels soar. He pointed out on social media that the air quality in Delhi is four times hazardous and questioned if the city should continue as the nation's capital.

The alarming pollution levels have prompted institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University and schools in Gurugram to shift to online classes temporarily. Amid severe air quality, the Supreme Court advised taking precautionary health measures including the use of masks. The situation underscores a growing concern over air quality across northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)