Delhi's Air Apocalypse: The Capital's Ongoing Struggle with Pollution

Shashi Tharoor criticizes the central government for insufficient action on Delhi’s worsening air pollution. He highlights the severity of the crisis, labeling the city uninhabitable during certain months. Recent weeks have seen schools and institutions in Delhi and nearby regions adopt measures like online classes due to health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:49 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has condemned the central government's handling of Delhi's escalating air pollution crisis. Citing data, Tharoor described Delhi as the world's most polluted city, noting the capital's air quality makes it nearly uninhabitable from November to January.

Tharoor expressed his dismay over the government's inaction despite years of watching the pollution levels soar. He pointed out on social media that the air quality in Delhi is four times hazardous and questioned if the city should continue as the nation's capital.

The alarming pollution levels have prompted institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University and schools in Gurugram to shift to online classes temporarily. Amid severe air quality, the Supreme Court advised taking precautionary health measures including the use of masks. The situation underscores a growing concern over air quality across northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

