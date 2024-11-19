Tragedy at Hyundai Plant: Fatalities During Car Test

In a tragic turn of events, South Korean authorities have begun investigating the deaths of three individuals who perished during a car test at a Hyundai Motor plant in Ulsan. The victims, two Hyundai researchers and one contractor, were discovered unconscious inside the vehicle while testing it in a 'chamber,' according to the company's labor union.

Preliminary findings indicate that the trio may have suffocated. A police officer confirmed that both the police and the labor ministry are delving into the accident, seeking to ascertain its root cause.

Hyundai Motor Company expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing its commitment to collaborating with relevant authorities. The Ulsan plant, the automaker's largest manufacturing site, continues to play a crucial role in the company's expansion and recent pivot towards electric vehicle production.

(With inputs from agencies.)