The Sabarmati Report: A Film Reflecting Historical Truth

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared the film The Sabarmati Report tax-free in the state. Praising its depiction of the 2002 Godhra incident, he urged officials to watch it. PM Modi also commended the film, emphasizing the importance of revealing historical truths. The film premiered on November 15.

Updated: 19-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:22 IST
The Sabarmati Report poster, Raashii Khanna, Vikrant Massey (Photo/Instagram@vikrantmassey). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that the film The Sabarmati Report, which delves into the 2002 Godhra train coach burning incident, will be exempt from state taxes. This declaration came during a media briefing after the 17th Association of Universities in Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) conference in Bhopal.

CM Yadav commended the film's impact and encouraged state ministers and Members of Parliament to view it. He emphasized the film's effectiveness in shedding light on the events of the past, stating, "The Sabarmati Report is an excellent film. I intend to watch it and urge my ministers and MPs to do the same. By making it tax-free, we hope more people will have the opportunity to see it, thus understanding a somber historical chapter."

Furthermore, Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 crisis when he served as Gujarat's Chief Minister, noting his skillful handling of the situation to maintain the integrity of Gujarat and the nation. Prime Minister Modi himself has applauded the film, stating its importance in revealing the truth.

The film's release comes after Modi responded to an X user, commending the film's role in uncovering the truth: "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, especially in a way accessible to common people. A fabricated narrative only endures temporarily; ultimately, the facts will surface!" Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report premiered on November 15. This film depicts the tragic burning of the Sabarmati Express's S-6 coach near Godhra on February 27, 2002, which resulted in 59 lives lost and incited widespread riots across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

