Delhi Assembly Winter Session Sparks Debate Over Question Hour Inclusion

The Delhi Assembly's Winter Session is set to take place from November 29 to December 3, as per a notification by the Assembly Secretariat. Members will reconvene in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, at 11:00 AM, starting November 29, 2024.

Leader of the Opposition, Vijender Gupta, has called for the inclusion of a Question Hour in the upcoming session. In a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Gupta argued that previous sessions lacked this provision, breaching the constitutional rights of public representatives. He stressed its importance for legislators to hold the government accountable by addressing constituency issues.

Gupta criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government for omitting the Question Hour and called for its reinstatement along with short-duration discussions and calling attention to motions. He emphasized that democratic principles must be upheld to allow legislators the opportunity to voice their constituency's concerns. Meanwhile, the BJP has formed an 'aarop patra' committee, led by Gupta, to scrutinize the AAP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)