Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Winter Session Sparks Debate Over Question Hour Inclusion

The Delhi Assembly Winter Session, scheduled from November 29 to December 3, faces demands for a Question Hour by Opposition leader Vijender Gupta. Gupta argues that excluding Question Hour violates democratic rights and hinders legislators from raising constituency issues. The BJP forms a committee to address AAP's alleged failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:24 IST
Delhi Assembly Winter Session Sparks Debate Over Question Hour Inclusion
Delhi assembly (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly's Winter Session is set to take place from November 29 to December 3, as per a notification by the Assembly Secretariat. Members will reconvene in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, at 11:00 AM, starting November 29, 2024.

Leader of the Opposition, Vijender Gupta, has called for the inclusion of a Question Hour in the upcoming session. In a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Gupta argued that previous sessions lacked this provision, breaching the constitutional rights of public representatives. He stressed its importance for legislators to hold the government accountable by addressing constituency issues.

Gupta criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government for omitting the Question Hour and called for its reinstatement along with short-duration discussions and calling attention to motions. He emphasized that democratic principles must be upheld to allow legislators the opportunity to voice their constituency's concerns. Meanwhile, the BJP has formed an 'aarop patra' committee, led by Gupta, to scrutinize the AAP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024