India Demonstrates Disaster Readiness and Military Prowess in 'Sanyukt Vimochan 2024'

The Indian Army has wrapped up the 'Sanyukt Vimochan 2024' exercise, a major event aimed at enhancing India's readiness for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Conducted on November 18 and 19 in Ahmedabad and Porbandar, Gujarat, the exercise was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi. This event brought together multiple agencies to underline the importance of a whole-government approach to disaster relief. With participation from 15 international representatives from nine friendly countries, the exercise highlighted India's commitment to multilateral collaboration and Atmanirbhar Bharat through the use of indigenous HADR equipment.

Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs discussed the complexities of cross-border HADR efforts, while contributions from Malaysia and the Maldives enriched the collective learning experience. Chief of Army Staff, General Dwivedi, expressed gratitude to the Gujarat State Government, industrial partners like FICCI, and the Abhyuday Group for their active involvement. He also praised the expertise displayed by all participants, particularly the Southern Army Command, for their professional execution of the event.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed Forces showcased their military strength in the 'Poorvi Prahar' exercise, involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force in a nine-day operation. The drill validated joint structures for intelligence, mobilization, and operational logistics, demonstrating the forces' precision and advanced capabilities. Military leaders, including Lt Gen RC Tiwari and Air Marshal IS Walia, participated in the exercise, observing coordinated maneuvers with state-of-the-art weaponry in challenging terrains. The exercise featured sophisticated equipment like the M-777 Howitzer, P-8I aircraft, drones, and advanced helicopters, reinforcing the effectiveness of integrated joint operations across multiple domains.

