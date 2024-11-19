CM Bhupendra Patel Revamps Land Revenue Rules and Unveils Philatelic Exhibition

In a bid to streamline Gujarat's revenue services, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced a pivotal amendment to the state's land revenue regulations, focusing on a public-centric approach. Under the new rules, a 10% premium of the current market value will be mandated for certain lands with Restricted Authority types and new indivisible conditions, where premiums were previously not collected.

This policy aims to foster transparency and expedite redevelopment processes, exempting cases where premium collections were previously concluded. It affects land repurposing proposals where an applicable premium was not collected during initial Non-Agricultural (NA) approvals, now requiring a 30% premium based on current Jantri rates.

Concurrently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 'Phila Vista-2024' in Gandhinagar, a district-level philatelic exhibition highlighting India's postal history. The event, which was also attended by CM Patel, aims to connect youth with their heritage through a special postal cover themed 'Architecture in Gandhinagar', celebrating unique and rare postal stamps.

