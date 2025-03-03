Ministry Hosts Roadshow on Commercial Coal Mining and Sectoral Opportunities in Gandhinagar

The Ministry of Coal successfully organized a Roadshow on ‘Commercial Coal Mine Auctions and Opportunities in the Coal Sector’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, bringing together key government officials, industry leaders, and private sector stakeholders. The event aimed to showcase the investment potential in commercial coal mining, reaffirming India’s commitment to energy security and self-reliance in the coal sector.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, Ms. Rupinder Brar, along with other senior officials of the Ministry, also attended the event.

Promoting Private Sector Participation and Energy Security

The roadshow is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to engage with potential investors by highlighting lucrative opportunities in commercial coal mining. It serves as a platform to reinforce India’s vision of energy security, while also fostering self-reliance in coal production and reducing dependence on imports.

In her welcome address, Smt. Rupinder Brar emphasized the significant role of commercial coal mining in shaping India's energy future. She reiterated that coal remains a crucial pillar of the country’s energy security, playing an essential role in industrial growth and uninterrupted power supply. She highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly ecosystem by streamlining approval processes, providing financial incentives, and enhancing the ease of doing business.

A special mention was made of the Single Window Clearance System, which has expedited clearances and ensured a level playing field for all stakeholders. Smt. Brar also noted that previous roadshows held in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad have provided investors with valuable insights into the auction framework and the policy landscape.

Government’s Commitment to Sectoral Growth and Sustainability

Delivering the Keynote Address, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening the coal sector through progressive policy measures. He highlighted that commercial mining represents a transformative step, opening new avenues for private sector participation and reducing India’s reliance on imported coal.

Shri Dubey reaffirmed that these efforts align with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring a steady and sustainable supply of coal to industries while driving economic growth. He also stressed the Ministry’s dedication to enhanced safety measures for mineworkers, community welfare, and regional development. He highlighted how coal mining not only fuels industrial expansion but also contributes to employment generation, skill development, and social infrastructure projects, positively impacting local communities.

Furthermore, Shri Dubey underscored the government’s focus on environmental sustainability, ensuring that coal-mining operations comply with strict environmental norms, adopt progressive land reclamation practices, and promote initiatives like coal gasification to reduce carbon emissions. He assured stakeholders that the Ministry remains committed to fostering an efficient, competitive, and responsible coal-mining ecosystem that balances economic progress with environmental stewardship.

Interactive Dialogue and Investor Engagement

The event featured an interactive Q&A session, where industry representatives engaged directly with government officials. Discussions centered around policy frameworks, investment incentives, and the operational aspects of commercial coal mining, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering a transparent and business-friendly environment.

Reiterating its unwavering support, the Ministry of Coal assured stakeholders of policy stability, continued engagement, and innovation-driven growth in the sector. With a vision that integrates economic progress with ecological responsibility, India aims to strengthen its position as a global leader in coal mining, paving the way for a sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready energy landscape.