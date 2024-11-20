Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Severe Smog Triggers Urgent Measures

On Wednesday morning, Delhi's air quality spiraled back into the 'severe' category, with a dense smog enveloping parts of the city and significantly reducing visibility. The air quality index (AQI), already classified under 'severe plus' for the past two days, remains a stark concern for residents.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI stood at 424 at 9 am, marking the city's atmosphere as hazardous. Despite the choking smog, individuals were seen jogging near India Gate and along Kartavya Path. Meanwhile, transportation faced delays, with 13 trains running late and 9 rescheduled due to the deteriorating air quality.

Authorities are taking urgent steps to mitigate the crisis. A thick layer of toxic foam pollutes the Yamuna River, and emergency measures like the GRAP Stage IV have led to bans on certain diesel vehicles. Environment Minister Gopal Rai urges immediate action on cloud seeding to alleviate the smog, emphasizing the critical need to break the pollution cycle.

