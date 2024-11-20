SLCM and Bank of Baroda Join Forces to Boost Agricultural Financing

Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), a leading warehousing and collateral management firm, has announced a strategic alliance with the Bank of Baroda to further its agricultural financing initiatives.

This partnership aims to empower farmers by offering them credit options against their crops, leveraging Bank of Baroda's extensive reach across the nation.

Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO of SLCM, emphasized the instrumental role of the company's Agri Reach technology and infrastructure in mitigating default risks and elevating financial assistance within the agricultural sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)