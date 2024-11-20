Crunch Time at COP29: Navigating Sticking Points & Climate Finance Goals

The COP29 climate talks in Azerbaijan are entering their last critical phase. As the summit heads towards its conclusion, the focus has shifted to finalizing a new climate finance goal, critical transition steps for fossil fuels, and establishing standards for a carbon market.

Negotiations so far have touched on key issues, including the proposed new goal of providing $1 trillion annually to developing countries post-2025. As ministers leverage their influence in the summit's closing days, efforts are underway to refine draft texts that address these priorities.

The challenge remains to reach a consensus across the participating nations, with past COPs often exceeding their scheduled timeframe. Delegates continue to work behind closed doors, aiming to produce a final document invited for formal approval.

