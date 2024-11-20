Global Markets Stumble Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

Asian stocks saw a predominate decline on Tuesday as rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed against recent gains seen on Wall Street. Notably, Ukraine's deployment of longer-range missiles supplied by the West marked a significant escalation in the near thousand-day-long war.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index dropped by 0.5% following a report of the nation's continuing trade deficit, now extending to the fourth consecutive month. A weaker yen and high energy prices contributed to rising import costs, despite exports growing by 3.1% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, attention turned to Nvidia as its stock climbed 4.9% in anticipation of its quarterly results, fueled by the ongoing artificial intelligence frenzy. Investors leaned towards US Treasury bonds and gold as geopolitical concerns deepened, with Treasury yields easing and gold recovering ground lost after the 2016 US elections.

