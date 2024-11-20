Left Menu

Cuba's Agricultural Crisis Deepens Post-Hurricane Rafael

In the aftermath of Hurricane Rafael, Cuban farmer Leonardo Abreu confronts widespread devastation of crops and infrastructure, amplifying the island's existing agricultural struggles. Havana's food supply, largely dependent on rural farms, faces stark challenges amidst soaring prices and economic disarray.

In the wake of Hurricane Rafael, Cuban farmer Leonardo Abreu surveyed the destruction around his farm with a heavy heart. As he reclaimed damaged banana plants, reflecting on his lost beans, yucca, and fruit trees, he lamented the enormous task of rebuilding from scratch. Without electricity and water, his family's struggles mirror that of many across Cuba's ailing agricultural landscape.

This devastation extends its reach to Havana, where two million residents rely on farms like Abreu's for sustenance. Even prior to the storm, Cubans faced escalating prices and dwindling supplies, set against the backdrop of the island's steepest economic downturn in decades. "If things seem dire now, the future may hold even greater scarcity," Abreu warned, underscoring a grim food insecurity.

Efforts to salvage remaining crops offer scant relief amidst broader hardships. Winter planting of key crops faces delays due to power outages and water shortages. With limited resources compounded by U.S. sanctions and internal constraints, Cuba's agricultural industry spirals into a deeper crisis, threatening the livelihoods of families and the stability of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

