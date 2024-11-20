Left Menu

Iran's Uranium Pause: A Glimmer of Hope Amid Tensions

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, hopes Iran's decision to cap its uranium enrichment at 60% will hold, as the IAEA board considers a Western-drafted resolution criticizing Iran. Despite the move, Western powers, including the U.S., continue to press for a resolution, aiming to encourage fresh negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:28 IST
Iran's Uranium Pause: A Glimmer of Hope Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, expressed cautious optimism on Wednesday about Iran's recent decision to limit its stockpiling of uranium just below weapons-grade levels. This development comes as the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) board contemplates passing a Western-drafted resolution that could complicate the situation.

Iran has signaled that it will halt the growth of its uranium enrichment to 60%, a concentration nearing the 90% needed for weaponization. The IAEA's recent report indicates this change, which Grossi brokered during a recent visit to Iran, hinges on Western nations ceasing efforts to pass a critical resolution.

While the latest resolution aims to pressure Iran into negotiations over new nuclear constraints before the expiration of the 2015 deal in October, Western nations are still pushing forward. The outcome remains uncertain as the IAEA's last quarterly board meeting before a potential political shift looms on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

