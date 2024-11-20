Iran's Uranium Pause: A Glimmer of Hope Amid Tensions

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, expressed cautious optimism on Wednesday about Iran's recent decision to limit its stockpiling of uranium just below weapons-grade levels. This development comes as the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) board contemplates passing a Western-drafted resolution that could complicate the situation.

Iran has signaled that it will halt the growth of its uranium enrichment to 60%, a concentration nearing the 90% needed for weaponization. The IAEA's recent report indicates this change, which Grossi brokered during a recent visit to Iran, hinges on Western nations ceasing efforts to pass a critical resolution.

While the latest resolution aims to pressure Iran into negotiations over new nuclear constraints before the expiration of the 2015 deal in October, Western nations are still pushing forward. The outcome remains uncertain as the IAEA's last quarterly board meeting before a potential political shift looms on the horizon.

