Ukraine's Power Struggle: Energy Under Siege

Ukraine's energy infrastructure is under relentless assault as Russia launches its largest air strike in three months, leaving residents in the dark and reviving fears about the nation's energy resilience this winter.

The Kyiv School of Economics estimates a $50 billion restoration cost following sustained attacks that have led to serious damage across multiple regions, disrupted high-voltage lines, and created widespread blackout conditions.

Critical facilities, including thermal and hydro power stations, have been crippled, with the energy sector struggling to maintain operations in what has become one of the gravest challenges since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)