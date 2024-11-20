Left Menu

Bitcoin Ponzi Scandal: Political Storm Brews Amid Election Frenzy

Investigations escalate around Bitcoin Ponzi scheme suspect Gaurav Mehta after allegations surface involving political figures influencing Maharashtra elections. The ED and CBI are probing Mehta's links to politicians and bureaucrats, amidst accusations of using cryptocurrency for electoral funding. Voice note evidence, however, faces strong denial from implicated politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:02 IST
  India

The probe into the Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving Gaurav Mehta intensified on Wednesday, focusing on his alleged connections with politicians aiming to sway Maharashtra assembly polls. The ED conducted searches, while the CBI summoned Mehta for questioning as the controversy fueled political tensions.

Leaders from Congress and NCP (SP) dismissed the BJP-released voice notes as fraudulent, maintaining their innocence over claims of using cryptocurrency to fund campaigns. Supriya Sule, among those accused, filed complaints with the Election Commission and cybercrime department over what she calls baseless allegations.

As investigations unfold, the ED examines potential political links in the Ponzi scam that previously saw assets worth Rs 98 crore belonging to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra attached. The operations signify a broader crackdown on fraudulent cryptocurrency activities amidst heated electoral conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

