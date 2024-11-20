Bitcoin Ponzi Scandal: Political Storm Brews Amid Election Frenzy

The probe into the Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving Gaurav Mehta intensified on Wednesday, focusing on his alleged connections with politicians aiming to sway Maharashtra assembly polls. The ED conducted searches, while the CBI summoned Mehta for questioning as the controversy fueled political tensions.

Leaders from Congress and NCP (SP) dismissed the BJP-released voice notes as fraudulent, maintaining their innocence over claims of using cryptocurrency to fund campaigns. Supriya Sule, among those accused, filed complaints with the Election Commission and cybercrime department over what she calls baseless allegations.

As investigations unfold, the ED examines potential political links in the Ponzi scam that previously saw assets worth Rs 98 crore belonging to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra attached. The operations signify a broader crackdown on fraudulent cryptocurrency activities amidst heated electoral conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)